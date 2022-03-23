Stop playing with Ghana’s future; we didn’t elect you for narrow partisan interests – MFWA boss blasts MPs

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has lambasted Members of Parliament, particularly those who continually absent themselves from sitting.

Last Friday, the house could not approve a €20 million agreement between the government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt, due to the lack of quorum.

During proceedings, talks on the agreement were concluded for a motion to be filed for its approval.

With more than 120 MPs reportedly absent that day, the motion for the approval of the agreement had to be dropped.

Taking to his social media page today, Sulemana Braimah has lashed out at MPs insisting that they must stop playing with the future of this country.

According to him, MPs must know that they were not elected to go to parliament to serve their partisan interests.

"Our MPs must stop playing with Ghana's future. We didn't elect them for narrow partisan interests. How can a House of 275 MPs not have a decision-making quorum of 138 MPs for a number of sittings,” a post on the Twitter page of the MFWA boss’ page reads.

Read the full post in the attachment below: