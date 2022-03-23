ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop playing with Ghana’s future; we didn’t elect you for narrow partisan interests – MFWA boss blasts MPs

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Stop playing with Ghana’s future; we didn’t elect you for narrow partisan interests – MFWA boss blasts MPs
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has lambasted Members of Parliament, particularly those who continually absent themselves from sitting.

Last Friday, the house could not approve a €20 million agreement between the government of Ghana and the German Development Bank Group, Frankfurt, due to the lack of quorum.

During proceedings, talks on the agreement were concluded for a motion to be filed for its approval.

With more than 120 MPs reportedly absent that day, the motion for the approval of the agreement had to be dropped.

Taking to his social media page today, Sulemana Braimah has lashed out at MPs insisting that they must stop playing with the future of this country.

According to him, MPs must know that they were not elected to go to parliament to serve their partisan interests.

"Our MPs must stop playing with Ghana's future. We didn't elect them for narrow partisan interests. How can a House of 275 MPs not have a decision-making quorum of 138 MPs for a number of sittings,” a post on the Twitter page of the MFWA boss’ page reads.

Read the full post in the attachment below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Stop funding coal, they are “stupid investments” – UN Secretary-General
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Minority MPs threatens protest at KIA if COVID-19 testing isn’t made free
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Prof. Agyemang-Duah calls for scrapping of teachers', nurse’s trainee allowance amid economic hardships
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Adwoa Safo making very big mistake; we’ll soon give up on her’ – Annoh-Dompreh
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawku unrest: Six Kusaug MPs demand interdiction of three police officers for killing civilian
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Pay cut not the answer to address economic woes; take steps to fight corruption – TUC to gov’t
23.03.2022 | Headlines
‘Nobody is taking a dime from my salary’ – Ibrahim Murtala rejects proposed pay cut for MPs
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Six Kusaug MPs urge Bawku Chieftaincy factions to respect Supreme Court ruling
23.03.2022 | Headlines
Agyapa deal: ECOWAS Court fines Ghana gov’t US$750 for wasting its time
23.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line