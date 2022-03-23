Asemasa accident: Families anxious to identify dead relatives

Three of the 14 persons who were crashed and burnt in a road accident at Komenda-Sefwi on Tuesday afternoon have been identified by their relatives at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) as of 1100 hours, on Wednesday.

The driver of the Ford bus is among the dead.

The Public Relations Officer of the CCTH, Mr Fredrick Nyankah, said all those identified were females.

He said relatives of the Chinese national said to be among the victims could, however, not identify him because of the state of the bodies.

The regional criminal investigative team, would, therefore, take over to conduct a forensic test to identify him.

The Central Regional Police Command has given the assurance that the identification processes were underway to Identify all the victims.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, told the Ghana News Agency that her outfit was receiving calls from relatives and was ready to assist all families to exhaust the processes.

The driver and the mate of the Tipper truck who sustained injuries are responding to treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

On Tuesday, March 22, at about 1345 hours, some 14 passengers of a Ford bus from Tarkwa to Accra were crashed to death on when a tipper truck from the opposite direction lost one of its front tyres and collided with their vehicle.

The out-of-control vehicle veered into the reverse lane at Asemasa, near Komenda-Sefwi, and the two vehicles were set ablaze, burning all the occupants of the Ford bus beyond recognition.

The tipper truck loaded with stones was from Saltpond heading towards Takoradi.

GNA