Prof. Agyemang-Duah calls for scrapping of teachers', nurse’s trainee allowance amid economic hardships

Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah

Formal Senior Governance Advisor at the United Nations (UN), Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah has suggested to government to scrap teachers' and nurse’s trainee allowance.

Speaking in an interview with Starr FM, Mr. Agyeman-Duah indicated that amid the current economic challenges facing the country, government must consider reviewing several of its policies.

According to him, if there is no money to cater for teachers' and nurse’s trainee allowance, then the government must take a bold step to scrap it although it was a campaign promise.

“It was scrapped and introduced again so I think now it has to be scrapped. Yes, it was a political promise and now we can’t sustain it financially. As we are spanning nurses' education it means the financial support will have to be widened,” Prof. Baffour Agyeman-Duah shared.

The formal Senior Governance Advise further charged the media to hold politicians accountable for promises made to Ghanaians when seeking power.

Looking at the current hardships, Prof. Agyemang Duah said he hopes politicians learn and do better in the future rather than making all sorts of rosy promises to secure power from the people.

“First politicians, I hope they are learning these lessons but unfortunately, historically we don’t find politicians learning from their history. It is power, because to get the power you have to say something to get the people behind you.

“When you have a gullible public then anything you say perhaps will immediately attract cheers. I think the lessons to learn from this is that while politicians have to give promises their promises should be realistic,” Prof. Agyemang-Duah noted.