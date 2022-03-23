Pay cut not the answer to address economic woes; take steps to fight corruption – TUC to gov’t

TUC Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Ansah

23.03.2022 LISTEN

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah has proposed to government to take crucial steps to tackle corruption rather than resorting to 'pay cuts' to macromanage the challenges of the country’s ailing economy.

As part of efforts to address the economic woes of the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees have reportedly agreed to a 30% pay cut.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, during a meeting at the Jubilee House, the members of the Council of State also agreed to cut their allowances by 20% until the end of the year.

Speaking on the pay cuts, TUC Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Ansah said even a pay cut of 50% will not make a difference.

According to him, instead of resorting to pay cuts, the government should put in place measures to address corruption which will save the country millions of cedis.

“[As for] cutting down salaries, you can cut it by 50 percent but what will be the outcome? What will be the result? But we must look at where monies are spent, where you think that it could have been used for other things.

“I think government must take measures in bringing down corruption and all those who have been arrested and those who have been perceived to be corrupt and who have cases in court about corruption, I think should be facilitated very quickly so that the outcome, not that they will be banished but if the monies are refunded into the coffers of the state, I think can do something,” Joshua Ansah to TV3 in an interview.

Meanwhile, it is now understood that there has been a proposal asking tMembers of Parliament to accept a pay cut to help government in the economic challenges.

There have been mixed reactions to the proposal with the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed stressing that he will not allow even a dime to be taken from his salary.