‘Nobody is taking a dime from my salary’ – Ibrahim Murtala rejects proposed pay cut for MPs

Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad

23.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad has stressed that he won’t allow the government to take a share of his salary following a proposed pay cut for Parliamentarians.

As part of efforts to reduce the economic woes of the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees have reportedly agreed to a 30% pay cut.

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, during a meeting at the Jubilee House, the members of the Council of State also declared that they have agreed to cut their pay by 20% until the end of the year.

Today, the talk in Parliament is that there has been a proposal asking that Members of Parliament accept a pay cut to help the government in these trying times.

Speaking to TV3 reporters in Parliament, MP for Tamale Central Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad emphasised that he will not allow anyone to take a dime from his salary.

"With all due respect, my good friend Kojo Oppong Nkrumah should give us a break. Nobody is taking a dime from my salary,” the NDC MP stressed.

According to the Tamale Central MP, President Akufo-Addo should consider reducing the size of his government and also show readiness to receive help from the Minority in Parliament if indeed he needs assistance to tackle the current hardships in the country.

“What we are asking this government to do is to reduce the size of government. How much would it contribute to salvaging the mess in which we are with the percentage agreed by the members of the council of state and even members of parliament? The young men who are recruited at the flagstaff house, they are given laptops, they sit behind the laptops, monitor social media, see those who are criticising this government genuinely and they go on blistering attacks on those people. Those young men are paid GHS15,000.

“You have MCEs who were sacked perhaps for none performance. They are now advisors for the Minister of Local Government. You have all manner of people. What we are telling the government is to reduce the profligate, reduce the size of government, reduce the amount of money you are expending on useless things in this country.

“If this government wants us to help him we are more than prepared to help him but he must begin demonstrating that he is willing to accept the help. They cannot cut our salary,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad shared.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has reiterated that the government has no plans to return to the IMF.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is bent on riding on the back of home-grown solutions to sail through the current difficulties.