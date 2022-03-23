ModernGhana logo
23.03.2022 Social News

Thieves vandalise newly installed ECG transformer at Dunyo

23.03.2022 LISTEN

Suspected thieves have stolen parts of a new transformer installed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to serve residents of Dunyo, a suburb of the Ga West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

The 200KVA pole-mounted transformer was installed to relieve the existing overloaded transformer, which serves residents of the Dunyo community.

This was in response to complaints by residents of the arena about frequent low voltage and power fluctuation during peak hours of the day.

Speaking to Journalists, the ECG Accra West Regional Engineer, Ing. Emmanuel Ankrah, noted that after mounting the transformer unit, the Company needed to conduct some pre-commissioning tests before connecting to the grid.

“Before we could complete the tests, some thieves, in the cover of darkness, dropped the transformer from the poles, vandalized it and stole the copper windings in the transformer”, he said.

He said the stimated cost of 200KVA transformer is about Ghc39,000.

Ing. Ankrah bemoaned the theft and pleaded with Ghanaians to report anyone who interferes with any of ECG's installations.

Meanwhile, ECG has reported the incident to the Pokuase police station.

---Daily Guide

