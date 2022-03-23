ModernGhana logo
Wa: Immigration Officer shot dead at Nandom-Kokoligu

Social News Wa: Immigration Officer shot dead at Nandom-Kokoligu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

An officer with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) attached to the Operation Conquest Fist (OCF) at the Hamile detachment, has been shot dead at Kokoligu in the Nandom Municipality.

AICO I Michael Otu, the deceased allegedly sustained six gunshots and lost his life in the process.

His body has been deposited at the Nandom St. Theresa's Hospital for preservation.

A statement from the Service, signed by Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu, the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer of GIS, and copied the Ghana News Agency in Wa, said the command picked up the information about the incident at about 1815hrs Tuesday.

The statement said preliminary investigations revealed that the officer met his untimely death in a struggle with his assailants who were largely suspected to be smugglers.

“His body was hidden under a bridge whilst his motorbike and helmet were found some 100 meters away from the remains. It was further revealed that his weapon was taken away from him by his assailants”, the statement said.

It added that the deceased AICO I Michael Otu was for night duty on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border when he met his untimely death.

“While we call for calm, together with the Defense Intelligence and Police, all efforts in the pursuit of the perpetrators and their modus operandi behind the callous killing of this selfless Patriot is a necessity.

“We call on anyone with positive leads to volunteer same to allow justice to take its own course. We shall leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the perpetrators of this barbaric incident. They may run but they can't hide”, the statement said.

GNA

