Forestry Commission’s negligence causing Atewa forest depletion – Group

A pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape, has accused management of the Forestry Commission of looking on aloof for the natural resources in the Atewa Forest reserve of the Eastern Region to be desecrated.

According to the group, the country does not need any new set of laws to protect and safeguard the environment and natural resources.

The group, in a statement dated Tuesday, 22 March 2022, and signed by its president Mr Oteng Adjei, said what the country needs is attitudinal change at all rungs toward tackling environmental degradation.

“It is this negligence that has led to the numerous futile interventions put in place by the government to stop illegal mining and its debilitating effect on both the environment and economy”, the statement argued.

The statement explained that it is this same negligence that has brought about the wanton desecration of the Atewa forest, an important water tower in Ghana, as well as an internationally-recognized biodiversity area of global significance.

“Our monitoring of the forest and the evidence we have gathered show that in the past 6 months and more, illegal activities in the forest are getting out of hand and there is no deliberate effort by the Forestry Commission to stop this”.

The statement said: “We are in very dark days in the life of the Atewa Forest Reserve just as the Minerals Commission, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Environmental Protection Agency neglected their core mandates of protecting the environment leading to the creation of a myriad of artificial pools and in some cases, craters filled with water that has taken the lives of a lot of precious innocent souls. We are all privy to the surcharges that were brought on them by the Auditor General after their investigations to no avail”.

In the group’s view, the same negligence on the part of the Forestry Commission, if not exorcised, will lead to the destruction of the Atewa Forest even before the legal battle in the courts to stop the mining of bauxite in the protected wildlife zone, would be concluded.

“We have local community information that indicates that illegal mining and logging is being carried out at unprecedented levels with the tacit connivance and approval of some officers of the Forestry Commission and some unnamed faces within the jurisdiction of the reserve”.

“Nana Sir Ofori Atta I is grimacing in his grave that the legacy he selflessly fought to preserve for posterity has been left to rot thus rendering useless his lofty ideals and ideas he bequeathed to posterity”, the statement said.

It said: “Not long ago, an excavator was in the forest mining but it took the alertness of the leadership of Concerned Citizens of the Atewa Landscape working in tandem with A Rocha to highlight that illegal activity”.

Below is the full statement:

FORESTRY COMMISSION NEGLIGENCE KILLING ATEWA FOREST

The country does not need any new set of laws to protect and safeguard the environment and natural resources. What the country needs is attitudinal change because negligence, the canker, has eaten up the entire fabric of natural resource governance and permeates governance even to the forest ranger.

It is this negligence that has led to the numerous futile interventions put in place by the government to stop illegal mining and its debilitating effect on both the environment and economy.

It is this same negligence that has brought about the wanton desecration of the Atewa Forest, an important water tower in Ghana as well as an internationally recognized biodiversity area of global significance. Our monitoring of the forest, and the evidence we have gathered show that, in the past 6 months and more, illegal activities in the forest is getting out of hand and there is no deliberate effort by the Forestry Commission to stop this.

We are in very dark days in the life of the Atewa Forest Reserve just as the Minerals Commission, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency neglected their core mandates of protecting the environment leading to the creation of a myriad of artificial pools and in some cases, craters filled with water that has taken the lives of a lot of precious innocent souls. We are all privy to the surcharge that was brought on them by the Auditor General after their investigations.

The same negligence on the part of the Forestry Commission, if not exorcised will lead to the destruction of Atewa Forest even before the legal battle in the courts to stop the mining of bauxite would be concluded.

We have local community information that indicates that, illegal mining and logging is being carried out in unprecedented levels with the tacit connivance and approval of some officers of the Forestry Commission and some unnamed faces within the jurisdiction.

Nana Sir Ofori Atta I is grimacing in his grave that the legacy he selflessly fought to preserve for posterity has been left to rot thus rendering useless his lofty ideals and ideas he bequeathed to posterity.

Not long ago, an excavator was in the forest mining but it took the alertness of the leadership of Concerned Citizens of the Atewa Landscape working in tandem with A Rocha to highlight on that illegal activity. Even that the Forestry Commission took offence and took the two NGO’s to the learners in that the commission could not be alerted before making public their findings.

Again, not long ago two souls were lost in their illegal quest for gold at the Asiakwah stretch of the reserve and even though the Police was involved as well as the traditional leaders who carried out the pacification and cleansing exercise, yet the incidence never saw the light of day.

The question that readily comes to mind therefore is whether or not the Forestry Commission executes its mandate of protecting and preserving the forest resource and whether or not the commission is entitled to the remunerations at the end of every month besides other emoluments.

Yesterday was International Day of Forests under the theme, “Forest and Sustainable production and consumption”. Today is international water day with the theme, “Groundwater: making the Invisible Visible”. As a country we will mounting podiums and acclaiming our commitment to sustainable use of our natural resources and protection of water bodies, but right in our backyard, we are watching the most critical forest in Ghana, to be destroyed. Atewa Forest is a unique forest not only to Ghana but also to the world. Its hills provide the invisible sources of water, whose impact is felt everywhere by the over 5 million people who depend on the 100 plus streams flowing down the hills. Out of sight, under our feet, its groundwater is a hidden treasure that is enriching our lives.

We acknowledge that it is good we will be spending millions of public and donor money to plant over 20 Milion trees in July under the Green Ghana Agenda. However, it will be an exercise in futility and very sad to note that, whiles we are planting, the same system is sitting aloof and watching without any long-term proactive plans to save existing forests like Atewa and many others across the country.

The negligence and lackadaisical attitude to managing forests must stop now. The Forestry Commission should know that their so-called avowed vision and mission is at stake and risk jeopardizing the future for all of us.

The carnage in the footage did not take place overnight, and no heavy-duty equipment involved, but for all these days no ranger of the Forestry Commission could detect it to report it let alone stop it.

Notice is therefore being served to the staff and management of the Forestry Commission that sooner than later, the entity would be asked to justify why it must enjoy emoluments after grossly and recklessly abandoning its core mandate for which they were employed. When state institutions renege on their mandate, the overtaxed tax payer suffers because the scarce resources are used in an effort to correct the anomalies. Galamstop and Operation Vanguard brought in its wake heavy cost when the minerals commission failed woefully to enforce its rules and regulations of mining thus paving the way for the pollution of river bodies with the accompanying societal problems.

We are therefore by this statement requesting for a full-scale investigation of the Forestry Commission Staff at the Kyebi District Office, on why these illegal activities are escalating without any proactive measures in place to address them. The reactive actions is not yielding any results and leading to further impunity. We need to wise up please.

The Concerned Citizens of Atewa Landscape is also entreating all environmental NGO’s and Associations both local and international and the general public to join hands and call for a halt of these nefarious activities in the Atewa Forest.

We are also using this platform to ask for both civil and legal support to enable us compel the Forestry Commission to do their mandated work of protecting our forests as they are supposed to. There is too much pretense around.

The burden of protection therefore now lies on the shoulders of civil society. We must rise up and protect this priceless gem of nature for now and posterity as our forefathers who were classified living in a period of “abagyimi brɛ” could out of their supposed ignoramus see the need to preserve the Forest Reserve for posterity.

Ephiram Amu the visionary musician admonished society in his classic ‘Yɛn ara asase ni”. He sang thus, “adu me ne wo nso so sɛ yɛ bi atoa so”, but are we doing so. As if he knew, “nimdeɛ ntraso, kotokrane ne apɛsɛ menko me nya, adi yɛn bra mu dɛm ama yɛn asase ho dↄ atↄ mu sɛ”.

The time is now or never.

Thank you.

Oteng Adjei

(President Concern Citizens of Atewa Landscape)

Source: Classfmonline.com