Accra: Fire razes GCB Bank Kisseman branch

Read full statement below:

GCB BANK PLC

FIRE OUTBREAK AT KISSEIMAN BRANCH BUILDING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23RD MARCH, 2022.

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, there was fire outbreak at the building complex that houses our Kisseiman branch near Achimota in the Greater Accra Region.

The fire which was detected at 5:11am was successfully extinguished by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) with the support of the security services and the community.

There was no casualty during and after the fire outbreak.

The Kisseiman branch of the Bank will however not open for business today to allow for further assessment of the extent of damage to the building as well as safety measures aimed at protecting staff and customers.

Customers in and around Kisseman branch are advised to use our Dome, Achimota, Haatso, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, Tantra Hill, Abeka-Lapaz, Legon, Tetteh-Quarshie and any GCB Bank Branch of their choice for their banking business.

Customers are also encouraged to make use of our alternate channels including internet banking, GCB Mobile banking, ATMs and G-Money Mobile Wallet.

We shall inform customers of any new development.

GCB, your bank for life.

Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, Head of Corporate Affairs

GCB Bank PLC