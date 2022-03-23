Decentralize procurement as part of the review of the free SHS policy - Baskin Africa urges Government

23.03.2022 LISTEN

Think Tank Baskin Africa has urged government to consider decentralizing procurement as part of the review of the free Senior High School policy to augment its cost-cutting agenda aimed at loosening the rigidities in the budget to create fiscal space for more targeted spending.

In a press statement issued and copied to Modern Ghana News by its Executive Secretary, Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Baskin Africa said the plan by government to review the free SHS policy is welcoming as it will afford government and other key stakeholders in the Education sub-sector an opportunity to relook at the policy holistically and proffer sustainable solutions.

"With the impending review, we want to use this opportunity to call on government to consider decentralizing procurement of food and other supplies to the Senior High School managements. This will not only engineer local participation in the policy implementation process but will equally revamp the local economy in the long run".

Find the full press statement below:

Press Release

For Immediate Release

22/03/2022

GOVERNMENT SHOULD DECENTRALIZE PROCUREMENT AS PART OF THE REVIEW OF THE FREE SHS POLICY.

The Government of Ghana in it’s preliminary communique after the cabinet retreat in Peduase indicated among others, it’s intention to review the Free SHS policy. This is in line with the government cost-cutting agenda aimed at loosening the rigidities in the budget to create fiscal space for more targeted spending.

It has always been the position of Baskin Africa for the review of not only the Free SHS policy, but the other flagship programs that do not necessarily contribute significantly to the growth of the economy. So, this plan to review the free SHS policy is welcoming as it will afford the government and other key stakeholders in the education sub-sector an opportunity to relook at the policy holistically and proffer sustainable solutions going forward.

With the impending review, we want to use this opportunity to call on government to consider decentralizing procurement of food and other supplies to the senior high school managements. This will not only engineer local participation in the policy implementation process but will equally revamp the local economy in the long run.

The government can still allow for the buffer stock company to supply some of the food and other supplies especially the ones the local economies cannot produce to make up for any possible shortfalls, so that the school managements can also procure from the local suppliers those that the local economy can produce. In this way, the central government will have some level of control over the policy while allowing for local participation in the implementation process.

-Signed-

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese

(Executive Secretary-Baskin Africa)

Contact: 0244198031