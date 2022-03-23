Members of Council of State cut allowance by 20%

Members of Ghana’s Council of State have agreed to cut their allowance by 20% until the end of 2022 to help the government deal with the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

This has been disclosed by Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II during a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

“Mr President, over the past few weeks, the Council has been deliberating on the current economic conditions of the country and have been collecting views with the view to sharing with you as early as possible.

“As we were going through our routines, you and your cabinet were at a retreat over the same issues. Since [Monday], we have been fed with snippet of information regarding some of the decisions that you have made.

“We are particularly delighted to read that you and your cabinet have decided to reduce some of your emoluments and your allowances. Mr President, in tandem with your decision we as Council of State had also decided that we will reduce our monthly allowances by 20 per cent until the end of this year,” Nana Otuo Siriboe II told President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday.

After receiving the news, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his excitement and thanked the members of the Council of State for the decision to cut their monthly allowance.

“We intend to do it and I’m grateful for the act of solidarity on the part of the council for doing the same thing,” the president told the council during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the government is set to introduce far-reaching measures to help address the economic challenges in the country.

This is to mitigate the hardships on the Ghanaian citizenry in this tough times.