Two die on Accra-Kumasi highway

Two persons have been reported dead while others have been injured in an accident at Osino, a community along the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the accident reportedly occurred on Monday evening following a head-on collision that involved a minibus with a registration number GT 3322-17 and a saloon car with registration number GE 3323-21.

The reports said the minibus with passengers on board was traveling from Koforidua to Nkawkaw with the saloon car from Kumasi to Accra.

While on the way, the saloon car driver made a wrong overtaking and collided with the minibus in an attempt to dodge a heavy truck that was approaching.

The vehicle was damaged beyond repairs, leaving occupants in critical conditions while two passengers on the minibus died on the spot.

Others sustained various degrees of injuries after being thrown out of the vehicle.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Enyiresi hospital mortuary with the injured undergoing treatment at the same facility.

—DGN online