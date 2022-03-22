Ada Magistrate court refers case for ADR as prosecutor, investigator engage in drama

The Ada Magistrate Court presided over by Madam Paulina Kwakyewa has referred a land dispute case for an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), an out-of-court settlement.

The case is between Clement Ackwerh, the complainant, and one Isaac Buertey Pumplampu of Hwakpo, and six other accomplices.

This decision by the Court was arrived at after several appearances in court with continuous show of errors and lapses on the part of the prosecutor and the investigator on the case.

There was a dramatic showdown between the police prosecutor and the investigator at one of the sittings as they traded words in open court over some errors both committed.

The Court, in its determination, said the case before it, being a land dispute, would be more appropriately dealt with using ADR.

In 2021, Mr Isaac Buertey Pumplampu, and his alleged accomplices were nabbed by the former Sege District Police Commander, DSP George Aboagye, for allegedly illegally destroying a building under construction belonging to the complainant.

The adjudication of the case began at the Sege District Court and later referred to the Ada Magistrate Court, where consequently the ruling was made on March 16, 2022 following several adjournments.

Although the complainant prayed the Court to permit him to tender in video evidence of the illegal demolition carried out by the accused persons, the Magistrate Judge, in her directive, said he [the complainant] could show that during hearings at the ADR to prove his case for a further determination.

The accused persons had told the Court that they were not guilty of the charge of unlawful damage when the facts of the matter and charge was read out to them in court by the prosecutor.

The Court advised that the determination of the matter at the ADR be referred to it on May 5, this year.

The complainant and two witnesses in the case expressed unhappiness at the directive by the Court: "But we will respect the Court. We will prove our case at the ADR," one of the witnesses said.

