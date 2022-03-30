Kumasi: Sanitation Ministry set to construct 30,000 household toilets by 2030

Under the initiative of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources project concept dubbed, Greater Accra Metropolitan Assembly (GAMA) and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (GKMA) are set to construct 30,000 modernized household toilet facilities in the Kumasi metropolis by 2030.

This was disclosed at a two-day GKMA Media Training on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Advocacy workshop held at Lamerta Hotel, Kumasi from 26th - 18th March 2022.

The project according to the organizers of the program is funded by the World Bank under the Ghana government initiative.

Participants were drawn from selected media houses, representatives from the MMDAs in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assemblies (GKMA), as well as other stakeholders in the sanitation and water sectors.

Facilitators took the media through topics like the need to maintain a clean environment, observations of hygienic principles, legal instruments, functions of Ministries, concepts of the GAMA and GKMA projects, the role of journalists in sanitation and water challenges in the society, definition of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among others.

In an interview with the Modernghana News Correspondent King Amoah, the Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area's(GKMA) sanitation and water project under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources Ing George Asiedu commended journalists for the roles they have been playing to ensure the realization of the project.

Explaining the achievements GAMA has chalked in Accra since the project was launched, he assured of the Ministry's resolve to ensure that the project also becomes successful in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, (GKMA).

Hee hinted that since the project took off in Kumasi in December 2021, some 1,049 modernized bio digester toilet facilities have so far been constructed in some selected MMDAs in the GKMA.

Giving the breakdown of the beneficiary communities he mentioned Ejisu 388, Oforikrom 135, Kwadaso 131, Suame 113, Kumasi 88, Old Tafo 87, Asokore Mampong 61 and Asokwa Municipal Assembly with 46 facilities.

Ing George Asiedu urged the media to intensify its awareness of the benefits of the project and increase patronage of the facilities which are fully subsidized.

As part of the program, journalists embarked on a field trip to interact with some of the beneficiaries of the project.

Alternatively, beneficiaries were also tasked to share their experiences on the use of the facilities with the media and comment regarding any difficulties.