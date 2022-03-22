ModernGhana logo
Attorney General will soon give advice on Kaaka’s murder trial – Prosecution

Social News Attorney General will soon give advice on Kaaka’s murder trial – Prosecution
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Prosecution in the case involving the death of a social activist at Ejura, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly called Macho Kaaka has told the Asokwa District Court that, the Attorney General will soon make available its advice on the matter.

This was after the Kumasi High Court granted bail to two of the suspects standing trial in the matter.

The two, Fuseni Alhassan and Ibrahim Issaka, were each granted bail to the tune of GH¢70,000 with two sureties each, with one to be justified.

The elder brother of Kaaka, Iddi Mohammed, who has been accused for his alleged involvement in his brother's death, is however still in police custody.

Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Chief Superintendent, Kofi Blagodzi told journalists on Tuesday the office of the Attorney General will soon furnish the court with its position on the matter.

“I made it clear to the trial Judge that two of them were granted bail by the High Court, but it doesn't mean the case has ended. The case is still pending at the court of first instance at the Magistrate Court. So the Attorney General will soon come out with an advice and then we will forward it for trial.”

The Kumasi High Court granted bail to two of the suspects standing trial for their alleged involvement in the death of social activist at Ejura, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka.

Kaaka died on 28th June 2021 after he was allegedly attacked in front of his house at Ejura on 26th June 2021.

Following the death, Fuseni Alhassan and Ibrahim Issaka were arrested, and Iddi Mohammed was subsequently arrested as well.

---citinewsroom

