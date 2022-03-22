ModernGhana logo
Ofori-Atta will address Ghanaians on economic challenges on Thursday – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will on Thursday address the nation on decisions taken by the government to address recent economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Council of State, Nana Akufo-Addo said the address will give details of the government plans to tackle the challenges and revive the economy.

Cabinet over the weekend met at Peduase to consider the myriad of issues confronting the country, including the rising cost of fuel and general inflation in the country, and brainstorm on how to arrest the situation.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah earlier this week announced the decision of the statement issued on Monday, March 21, 2022.

The minister said President Akufo-Addo has already approved a number of 'far-reaching measures' to address the challenges such as the depreciation of the Cedi, high public expenditure, inflation and fuel price hikes.

