'Journalism is not for making money, becoming famous' — Abdul Hayi Moomen to Student Journalists

A former Broadcast Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and now at the University for Development Studies, Mr. Abdul Hayi Moomen says journalism is not a field for making money nor an avenue to gather fame.

According to him, Journalists' core mandate is to highlight the pressing needs of the citizenry and not to get anything in return.

"My simple message to student Journalists who are at the point of graduating is that, journalism is not a field people goes into to make money, journalism is not a field people necessarily go into to gather fame, so if you are looking forward to making quick money or gather fame I think the field of journalism is wrong field that you have chosen," he stated.

Mr. Moomen was however quick to add that Journalists will never go hungry, especially the professionals.

He stressed that "With time, it will come to a point where opportunities will come knocking on your doors, instead of you knocking on others' door looking for the same opportunities. My advice to the student Journalists is that they should go out there with passion, be passionate about the work you do, and passion will feed you ultimately at the end of the day".

Addressing Journalists after a one-day seminar organized by the Department of Media and Communication Studies of the Tamale Technical University, Mr. Moomen admonished students who are aspiring to become journalists to go into impactful journalism.

Women's Commissioner of the Department, Ms. Kuyoli Cynthia who is the convener of the seminar said the event is aimed at educating the students about the challenges and opportunities in the media after school.

According to her, most graduates are faced with enormous challenges on how to commence their career as Journalists after completing school still lurk around.

"The reason why I organized this Seminar is that, I looked into the future, I have realize that after completing school many of our colleagues are found wanting, and they don't know where to start and how to use the knowledge acquired in school to get jobs, that's why I brought experience Journalists and others to interact and educate us the way forward when we complete school".

Chairman of the event and head of Department of the Media and Communication Studies, Dr. Balika Braimah lauded the organizers of the seminar, stating that the event will go a long way to impact the students' body.

He urged student Journalists to be guided and uphold the ethics of the profession when practicing after school.

The event which was under the theme: ‘Life in the Media, after School’ brought together experienced media practitioners and others to share ideas with the students.