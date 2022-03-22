Two suspects arrested in connection with burglary at New Times Corporation

22.03.2022 LISTEN

The Kaneshie Divisional Police command has arrested two persons in connection with a burglary on Sunday at New Times Corporation in Accra, publishers of Ghanaian Times newspaper.

The thieves are reported to have broken into eight offices and made away with a Lenovo laptop, an unspecified amount of money, among others.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that louvre blades of the affected offices were removed by the thieves to create access for them to steal the items. New Times Corporation

The New Times Corporation (NTC) is a media company with a focus on print media and lately an online news portal.

NTC is the publisher of the third most-read daily newspaper – The Ghanaian Times – and the Weekend Spectator.

The corporation also manages an online media outlet – ghanaiantimes.com.gh.

It is owned by the state and thus registered with the State Enterprise Commission as a State-Owned Enterprise.

By Citi Newsroom