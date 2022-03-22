ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.03.2022 Social News

Two suspects arrested in connection with burglary at New Times Corporation

Two suspects arrested in connection with burglary at New Times Corporation
22.03.2022 LISTEN

The Kaneshie Divisional Police command has arrested two persons in connection with a burglary on Sunday at New Times Corporation in Accra, publishers of Ghanaian Times newspaper.

The thieves are reported to have broken into eight offices and made away with a Lenovo laptop, an unspecified amount of money, among others.

According to the police, preliminary investigations have revealed that louvre blades of the affected offices were removed by the thieves to create access for them to steal the items. New Times Corporation

The New Times Corporation (NTC) is a media company with a focus on print media and lately an online news portal.

NTC is the publisher of the third most-read daily newspaper – The Ghanaian Times – and the Weekend Spectator.

The corporation also manages an online media outlet – ghanaiantimes.com.gh.

It is owned by the state and thus registered with the State Enterprise Commission as a State-Owned Enterprise.

By Citi Newsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Attorney General will soon give advice on Kaaka’s murder trial – Prosecution
22.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Kumasi Girls' SHS security man found dead on campus
22.03.2022 | Social News
SIM card re-registration deadline extended to July 31
22.03.2022 | Social News
Robbery gone wrong after Uber driver arranged with robbers to steal father's dollars
22.03.2022 | Social News
Society of physical disability in Techiman seek logistical support to improve productivity
22.03.2022 | Social News
Ellembelle: Illegal miners 'use' juju to impregnate teenagers — Social Welfare Director
22.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Man pours acid on lover at Bawjiase for allegedly cheating
22.03.2022 | Social News
Injured pupils on admission after storm rips through school building in Paga
22.03.2022 | Social News
Court orders landlord to refund GHC6,500 to prospective tenant
21.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line