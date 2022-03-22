Don’t overlook contribution of caregivers in your child’s speech and language development — Ayoka to Parents

22.03.2022 LISTEN

The founder of Talking Tipps Africa Gifty Ayoka says the crucial role care givers and nannies play in the speech and language development of children must not be overlooked.

Speaking to journalists in Accra ahead of the first ever Nannies and caregivers virtual summit, Ayoka said “Recent research on brain development reminds us that, by age three, most of the major brain structures are mature and it becomes more difficult to make significant changes in a child’s development after this age.”

She added, “We therefore urge all parents, caregivers, preschool teachers to refer children who have no words by 15 months to a speech therapist or a paediatrician for screening.”

Ayoka who doubles as a speech and language therapist wants parents to urgently seek professional help if their ward experiences difficulties with their speech at 15 months.

The founder of Talking Tipps Africa foundation warns failure to do so could derail the academic progress of such children.

Research shows that early detection and intervention of communication delays leads to better outcomes, sets the child up for academic success and improves the child’s social skills.