TMA, GWCL supply free water to Tema residents

By Frank Atiase, CDA Consult
Residents in Tema Manhean who are encountering water shortages have a sigh of relief as the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) together with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have started free water supply in the areas.

The TMA/GWCL has embarked on free water tanker supply services to deal with the water challenges the residents in Tema Manhean are encountering Mr. Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer disclosed to the media.

He explained that areas such as Ashaiman B Park area which was upstream were bedeviled with potable water supply challenges, therefore, the need to bring some relief to residents to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Mr. Asante noted that the free water supply exercise which was started some two weeks ago would be reviewed, improved, and sustained until a permanent solution was put in place to tackle the challenges.

He said each electoral area with water challenges was being supplied with two water tankers twice a week under the initiative.

The TMA PRO noted that the water is supplied into some reservoirs in the electoral areas with the guidance of the Assembly Members, who then ensure that every resident in their area gets some for free.

He said Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive had been engaging the Tema Regional Manager of the GWCL and his team of engineers on the issue during which the free water supply was agreed upon as a temporal measure.

He added that the team had also held a series of engagements with the traditional leaders, residents, and other stakeholders to explain the causes of the perennial water shortage before rolling out the tanker services.

According to Mr. Asante, the GWCL has identified in some communities that the population has outgrown the water supply system leading to no-flow at the upstream while those in the downstream areas were able to receive a supply.

He further said according to the engineers, people had joined the mainline, which had lowered the pressure making it difficult to reach the higher grounds.

