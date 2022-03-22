Warning: Refrain from purchasing substandard electrical goods — Ghanaians told

Mr Akpaloo and Mr Ameyibor having discussing after the forum

The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) has warned the public to refrain from patronizing substandard electrical appliances and gadgets for their homes and offices as fake electrical gadgets possess danger to life and property.

A survey conducted in 2018 revealed that only seven out of the 204 electrical items tested by the Authority in some shops in Accra conform to the authority’s standards.

The GSA inspected and tested the electrical items, including wire cables, switches, bulbs, and extension boards in August 2018 and the failure rate amounted to 96 per cent, Mr. Francis Mensah Akpaloo, GSA Technical Supervisor, Electronics/Electrical and Communications Engineer stated.

Mr. Akpaloo stated at the tenth monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues.

He said the items were seized in an operation codenamed “Quality Police,” which was conducted by the GSA embarked on the operation in collaboration with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

He said most of the electrical items did not have labels or places of origin; while some of the importers disguised the fake items and cleared them through the ports, while the majority of them smuggled the items into the country through the eastern and the northern corridors.

He said the GSA would continue to collaborate with the CID and Customs officials to prevent the smuggling of substandard products into the country; stressing that the people must also be vigilant when they go out to purchase any electrical products.

Mr Akpaloo said the authority was seeking to promote the establishment of businesses and indicated that the importation of fake products had the tendency to discourage investors.

He, therefore, urged consumers to collaborate with the GSA to flush out fake products from the system; “We want people to buy something that will last longer and save lives; we want to make sure that businesses succeed”.

Speaking on the topic: “Exposure of electrical appliances and gadgets to direct sunshine and elements of the weather: its impact,” Mr. Akpaloo explained that “it is dangerous to buy such products, electrical products must be kept under certain conditions and must also be protected from dust.

Mr. Akpaloo said ultraviolet rays degrade the physical and mechanical strength of electrical appliances or gadgets that are exposed to the sun.

He also urged the public to avoid overloading their extension cables, pointing out that each extension cable has a capacity and a size ranging from 0.5 to 2.5mm square area.

"You must be aware of the capacity of your extension cable; do not use small capacity cables for your fridge or freezer as this may ignite fires or electrical accidents," Mr. Akpaloo added.

He also advised the public to avoid using unprofessional electricians and instead contact a Ghana-certified electrician who will assist them in resolving all of their electrical issues and wiring their homes with high-quality electrical appliances.

"The GSA is doing everything possible to remove all fake electrical appliances and gadgets from the market, but I will appeal to the public as well to assist in clearing the market of all inferior electrical appliances and gadgets by not purchasing these appliances and products,” he added.