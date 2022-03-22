ModernGhana logo
Special Prosecutor to ‘name and shame’ corruption peddlers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng has disclosed that his office will soon name and shame corruption peddlers in the country.

The move by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is part of the efforts to clamp down on corruption in the country that continues to set the country back annually.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Corruption League Table in Accra on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said, “We will be measuring corruption, we will be ascertaining the breeding of corruption, we will be naming and shaming peddlers of corruption, we will be examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives and taking punitive and remedial measures to crack down corruption through prosecution and asset recoveries.”

According to the Special Prosecutor, all public institutions, departments, and agencies will soon be required to prepare and submit Integrity Plans intended at assessing deficiencies in all their activities to determine their vulnerability and exposure to corrupt practices.

Mr. Kissi Agyebeng further stressed that “it is time to move beyond the composite annual ranking of countries on corruption drop list to our own local narrative.”

Since assuming the role of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Agyebeng has vowed to make corruption very expensive to demotivate people from engaging in the act.

