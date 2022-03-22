ModernGhana logo
Speaker Bagbin commiserates with Museveni over Uganda Speaker's death

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, has sent a letter of condolence to the President of Uganda, Mr Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni, over the death of the country’s Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah.

Mr Oulanyah died at the weekend in the US where he was receiving medical attention.

On behalf of the Republic of Ghana, Speaker Bagbin expressed his condolences to President Museveni and the family of the late Speaker.

He encouraged the entire citizens of Uganda to stay strong during these difficult times.

He also assured President Museveni of Ghana’s parliament’s continued support and collaboration in these difficult times and aftermath.

Source: Classfmonline.com

