Robbery gone wrong after Uber driver arranged with robbers to steal father's dollars

Police are investigating a foiled robbery incident involving an ride hailing app driver believed to be in his 30s and allegedly connived with armed robbers to steal his father’s dollars.

The robbery went wrong after the suspected driver called a supposed assailant to arrange an operation to rob his father, who had just returned from the United States.

Stephen Gyenu, 30, mistakenly placed a call to assailants to arrange robbers to steal his father’s money.

Apparently, one of the ‘robbers’ he called was one of his co-tenants at Lomnava, near Lapaz, a suburb of Accra.

In a video chanced on by Akoma FM, Stephen Gyenu is captured confessing to the issue.

Police are still unraveling the case to bring to light persons involved in the crime chain.

