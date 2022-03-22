ModernGhana logo
C/R: Man pours acid on lover at Bawjiase for allegedly cheating

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A man identified as Ishmael Atsitso Agboko has deformed the face of his lover after pouring acid on her at Bawjiase in the Central Region over allegations of cheating.

The man nicknamed King Duga who is a resident committed the act following an ugly encounter with the lover, Comfort Tawiah.

Sources report that the two have been having problems in their relationship in the last few weeks.

Following the latest argument, Ishmael Atsitso Agboko asked for the phone of his lover to make some calls.

Unsuspecting that the man had a hidden agenda, the woman gave the phone out. King Duga according to reports, got infuriated after going through the phone of Comfort Tawiah.

He subsequently entered his car, took out a bottle containing the acid, and poured it on his lover, a woman whom he has one kid with.

Comfort Tawiah, the victim, notes that her relationship with King Duga had gone bad recently with constant fights over their various responsibilities towards taking care of their kid.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
