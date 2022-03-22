Increase revenue mobilisation in the extractive industry to address economic challenges – ASEPA to gov’t

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has proposed that government should increase revenue mobilisation in the extractive industry to address the current economic hardship if it does not plan to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ghana in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic has not been left out of the devastating impact.

The shocks have hard hit the economy of Ghana with the citizenry now crying over the hardships being experienced primarily from the high cost of petroleum products in the country that has affected various commodities.

In a statement from ASEPA to share its thoughts on the current economic woes of the country, it says the government needs to put in place measures that will see to an increase in revenue mobilisation from the extractive industry.

Available research shows that Ghana loses revenue in the extractive sectors through lower tax rates and tax exemptions, negotiation of tax breaks in mining contracts by mining firms, manipulation of tax base allowances by mining firms, tax avoidance, misinvoicing, and tax evasion by mining firms.

Should the government be able to close the gaps and accrue more from the sector, ASEPA believes there will be no need to run back to the IMF.

In addition, ASEPA also wants the government to push for the amendment of section 25 of Ghana’s mineral Act that allow mining companies to pay an amount of 3-6 percent of the total revenue obtain from mining operations to a more feasible rate

ASEPA also proposes that the government increases financial transparency and monitoring of multinational companies.

Find more from the ASEPA proposal below: