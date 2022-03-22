Pupils of Kpongu Islamic JHS marks World Poetry Day in fascinating style

Pupils of Kpongu Islamic JHS in the Wa Municipality have marked World Poetry Day in a beautiful spectacle of poetry recitals.

The heartwarming poetry recitals by the children creatively portray life’s realities and experiences, and national as well as global concerns.

Poetry enthusiast, Aminu Ibrahim, who facilitated the event on Monday, March 21, 2022, told the children that the day was set aside by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) 23 years ago to celebrate the works of poets over the world.

He added it was also to revive oral traditions and the originality of languages.

He said the event was to mark the Poetry Day in a local but realistic fashion to bring out hidden talents of the school children.

“Once today marks an important day such as this, it is for us to also in our own way celebrate or mark this day to showcase our rich culture and language.

“…and to celebrate our heroes and heroines who have made history in the aspect of literature: literacy, creativity, and for that matter, poetry.”

Aminu emphasized the importance of poetry as entertaining, life imparting, and building of global peace as it has become a powerful catalyst for dialogue.

“And so, poetry, we cannot exhaust its importance to the world but for sure we know it brings entertainment and livingness to the soul.”

“Poetry also builds international relations; it is a dialogue tool for promoting or fostering international peace, unity and global harmony.”

He stated that the poems that are written, read or recited were able to calm nerves down, restore peace when peace is lost.

The children recited their handwritten poems and some others written by renowned poets in a fascinating style.

A teacher at the Kpongu Islamic JHS, Nuhu Suraj expressed happiness about the event saying that he was marveled by the kind of talent displayed by the children.

---The GH Journal Team