'Adidi-gya' the bane of Ghana's underdevelopment — Chairman of Christian Council

The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana and the Moderator of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, The Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante has observed that Ghana's underdevelopment is due to systemic greed known in the local Twi language as "Adidi-gya" that has dangerously creeped into the social fiber of the country.

He stated that greed has become so prevalent and seemingly socially acceptable that society sees nothing wrong when politicians amass wealth overnight.

Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante said, even though Ghana is 70 percent Christians, the increasing rate of corruption and theft at public institutions leaves one to wonder whether people still value Christian morals.

The theology Professor also chastised pastors who take a lot from their congregants and give them nothing in return. He maintained that due to greed and the desire to get rich quickly, some pastors have turned away from preaching salvation and repentance to prosperity and wealth.

He indicated that their congregants who work in public and public institutions goes with that mentality to amass wealth and become prosperous at all cost.

He, therefore, admonished Christians to make Christ their example and desist from acts of greed and corruption.

He made this known when he delivered a sermon at the Penial Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in the Bolgatanga District of the Upper Presbytery as part of his eight days pastoral visit to the Presbytery and to dedicate a new chapel for the Penial Congregation in Bolgatanga.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen

News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

