The building of the Paga E/A Primary School in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region has collapsed, injuring some 11 pupils.

The incident occurred on Monday, 21 March 2022.

A rainstorm that swept across the town wreaked havoc.

The pupils were in the classroom when the rains began.

The walls of the dilapidated school building collapsed during the storm, injuring the pupils.

The injured pupils were rushed to the Paga District hospital for treatment.

