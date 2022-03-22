Gov’t general incompetence, corruption are the cause of hardships in the country – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has attributed the hardships in the country to what he says is the general incompetence of the ruling government, corruption, and its continuous waste of scarce resources.

Speaking at the launch of the TEIN App held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Monday, March 21, 2022, the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) blasted the government for mismanaging and plunging Ghana into an abyss.

While lamenting over how the youth of the country is suffering under the ruling government, John Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo's administration of introducing poor policies that have failed to benefit the Ghanaian people.

“General incompetence, corruption, and waste of scarce resources have combined to make life simply unbearable for the generality of Ghanaians. No group is perhaps harder hit that the young people of this country. The issues that affect the youth of Ghana who dominate our population are many and in these times of severe economic downturn, they have inevitably been worse off than perhaps any other demographic group in Ghana,” the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC said.

Ex-President Mahama continued, “The government has been so poor in its policymaking and in delivery in education that at all levels from basic through secondary right up to tertiary, the students of Ghana are suffering immeasurably.”

According to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC remains the only alternative to save Ghanaians from the ruling NPP government that has failed to live up to expectations.

“In the coming days will make a fuller statement on the state of affairs on behalf of the NDC which remains the most viable alternative to this failed regime,” ex-president Mahama indicated.