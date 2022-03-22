ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Immediately suspend all taxes, levies on petrol, diesel — TUC to gov't

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Immediately suspend all taxes, levies on petrol, diesel — TUC to gov't
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) is demanding the immediate removal of taxes and levies on petroleum products to cushion Ghanaians amid the economic hardships in the country.

In a letter from TUC to the Minister of Finance signed by Secretary-General Dr Yaw Baah on Monday, March 21, 2022, it says the government must act without delay or Ghanaians will suffer to the extent that people will be pushed into impoverishment.

“The situation must be addressed without further delay, otherwise many more Ghanaians will be pushed into destitution.

“We propose that Government must immediately suspend all taxes and levies on petrol, diesel, LPG, and kerosene,” parts of the letter from TUC reads.

According to the Ghana Trades Union Congress, should government take steps to remove the taxes and levies on petrol, diesel, LPG, and kerosene, prices at the local pumps will go down by 15%.

“This should bring down prices of these fuel products by an average of about 15 percent.

“The suspension should remain in force until the international price of crude oil stabilises and the decline of the Cedi has been halted,” the letter adds.

Petroleum products in the country have seen astronomical increases since January 2022.

Just last week, a litre of petrol and diesel hit the GHS10 per litre mark with things getting tougher for the ordinary Ghanaian by the day.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
'We need to take difficult but necessary fiscal measures to strengthen economy' – Akufo-Addo
22.03.2022 | Headlines
Frontiers contract in limbo as government plans to cancel Covid-19 testing at KIA
22.03.2022 | Headlines
'Adidi-gya' the bane of Ghana's underdevelopment — Chairman of Christian Council
22.03.2022 | Headlines
Dome-Kwabenya residents to demonstrate against Adwoa Safo over absence in constituency
22.03.2022 | Headlines
Gov’t general incompetence, corruption are the cause of hardships in the country – Mahama
22.03.2022 | Headlines
Government reportedly agrees to scrap some taxes on petroleum products
22.03.2022 | Headlines
Comply with, enforce judgements of ECOWAS Court—Akufo-Addo to member states
22.03.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia Commissions two drone distribution centers to serve Afram Plains, Volta, Oti and Savannah regions
21.03.2022 | Headlines
Governance institutions overly politicised, now virtually wings of NPP – Mahama
21.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line