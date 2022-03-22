ModernGhana logo
Injured pupils on admission after storm rips through school building in Paga

Some 11 pupils of the Paga English and Arabic Primary School in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region are currently on admission at the Paga District Hospital after a heavy windstorm hit the school building.

Six out of the eleven pupils are in critical conditions due to the extent of their injuries.

322202293609-23041q5dcw-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains-1024x768

322202293609-n6iul8x332-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains-1024x768

322202293610-0f738m3xxs-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains2-1024x768

322202293610-m5htk8v331-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains2-1024x768

The Monday heavy windstorm travelled from the western part of Region, destroying several properties including educational infrastructure .

Paga English and Arabic Primary School was the worst hit as the pupils were in school when the storm hit.

322202293610-8cs1vihuup-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains1-1024x768

322202293611-1j041p5cbw-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains1-1024x768

It ripped off the roofing of the classroom blocks with Class 3, 4 and the kindergarten classrooms the worst-hit.

322202293611-8dt2wjivuq-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains3-1024x768

322202293611-j5fqi7t2gb-paga-english-and-arabic-school-rains3-1024x768

Headteacher Addiyire Peter Ajegiwe explained that the kids were all gathered at one corner while it was raining.

“Unfortunately, when the rain started, this storm accompanied the rain and it so happened that the children were all inside the classroom and without our notice, the wall fell down.

“And it fell on some of the pupils. Before we even got closer, the other side of the classroom also fell down and 11 of the children got wounded and the teachers around had to quickly carry them to the near-by hospital.”

He described the situations as “alarming”.

—3news.com

