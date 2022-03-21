66 ECG Poles were destroyed within 62 days in four districts

About 66 Poles of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been destroyed by fire within 62 days in four ECG District of Juapong, Afienya, Tema –North, and Nungua due to the behavour of some unscrupulous people in those catchment areas.

“Between December 1st, 2021 and January 31st, 2022, wildfire destroyed - a total of 19 in Juapong; 23 in Afienya; 16 in Tema-North; and eight in the Nungua District, Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated.

Ms. Mensah who was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform expressed concern about the behavour of some Ghanaians who burn substances quite close to ECG Poles which most often results in the destruction of the poles.

She noted that the replacement of the wooding poles cost the company huge sums of money which otherwise would have been channeled into other initiatives the country could have benefitted from.

Ms. Mensah said that the loss of one electricity wooden pole could affect a lot of people in a community as many people were connected to that pole.

She, therefore, called for community watchdogs to help protect ECG installations including the wooden poles which serve as transmission lines, “If it is destroyed we cannot transmit power to the residents”.

Ms. Mensah, also explained that any unscheduled interruption in power supplies affects both industrial and domestic customers negatively, “in view of this, we must all police ECG properties within our communities at all times”.

“ECG urgently needs the public to serve as a watchdog to help prevent recalcitrant individuals from causing loss to the company’s properties, we must all be vigilant at all times and if in doubt challenge personalities around ECG installations”.

She admitted that the customers were suffering and the work could not have been done alone by the company hence the need for the public to help protect the properties.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager explained that the platform forms part of a broader objective of the Agency towards revamping its operations.

He said the agency has embarked on a process of revamping its newsgathering operations, towards the production of digital news content and the acquisition of modern digital equipment to aid speedy transmission of stories from the field.

Mr. Ameyibor, said, “GNA-Tema Office found the need to engage stakeholders to help educate the population as part of our general contribution to good governance”.