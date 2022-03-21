Assemblyman urges parents to support schools with furniture

Mr. Isaac Newton Tetteh

21.03.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Isaac Newton Tetteh, Assembly Member for Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, has appealed to parents to assist the schools with furniture to help meet their academic needs.

He said parents also ought to support their wards with books and other materials to support the effort of the government, adding that the situation where some parents looked up solely to the government for everything should be in the past.

The Assemblyman, speaking to the media after touring some schools within the electoral area said some parents instead of supporting the schools rather resort to complaining, stressing “we must work together to improve educational infrastructure”.

Mr. Tetteh indicated it is unacceptable for pupils and teachers to engage in academic work in an unhealthy environment and without proper teaching and learning aids.

He said the situation was having effect on the academic work and pleaded with parents to supply the academic needs of their wards for a better tomorrow.

He said the government’s Free and Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) aimed at achieving free and compulsory education for all children of school-going age.

Mr. Tetteh said the initiative was increasing the enrollment in schools almost every term, exerting pressure on the limited facilities in some of the schools.

He called on Mr. Samuel Okoe Amankwa, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive to accelerate measures in resolving educational challenges in the Municipality.