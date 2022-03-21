Stop wasting resources on political appointees – Hajia Ibrahim

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, former Acting Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has called on the government to put in a policy to stop the waste of national resources on political appointees.

Hajia Ibrahim said if some of the emoluments given to politicians and political appointees were stopped or reduced, it would save the country a lot of money which could be channeled into developmental programmes.

She said this during a political forum organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office tagged: “My Agenda! My Constituency! Which is a platform created for healthy political discussion towards national development.

“If we really want to build this country, then we must stop pampering political appointees with cars, fuel, houses, and other freebies,” she said.

She added that some Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and other appointees received these benefits without necessarily contributing anything to the building of the country.

The Former CPP Chairperson noted that the V8 vehicles that are supposed to help them access their various constituencies were often used within the capital and not for the purposes for which they received them.

Hajia Ibrahim was of the opinion that if more women were offered a greater percentage in governance, they would push for a critical look at the benefits Article 71 office holders received as that was draining the finances of the country.

The Leading CPP Member called for more women to be voted and appointed to political positions as they were less susceptible to be corrupted, while they were good managers of resources.

“Men have led us for so many years but we are not seeing any difference, it’s time women take up the challenge of political leadership to change things,” she stressed.

She further noted that if political parties wanted to be taken seriously, then they must have policies that treat women well, indicating that the political parties especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could have a policy that would reserve some percentage of their seats in their strongholds for only women to contest.

She noted that currently, Ghana has 40 women in Parliament representing only 14 per cent of the 275 MPs membership, a situation she described as not encouraging as it was very low compared to the minimum requirement of 30 per cent set by the United Nations (UN).

The former CPP Chairperson said it was about time that Ghanaians stopped paying lip service to women’s participation in leadership, saying for the country to be able to bridge the gap between men and women, something serious must be done.

According to her even though Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah first President of Ghana saw the need to set a legislative instrument to ensure that ten women were elected into parliament, successive governments had been paying lip service to the affirmative action, which would give women equal benefits in Ghana.