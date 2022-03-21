'Dollar is Ghc8; the fundamentals has exposed, weakened Bawumia into silence' — Dr. Obed Asamoah

A former Minister for Foreign Affairs during the Rawlings' administration, Dr. Obed Asamoah has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for free fall of the Ghana cedi.

He said the Vice President particularly should be held responsible for the embarrassing performance of the local currency against the dollar.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News on March 21, 2022, he noted that the leader of the economic management team, the Vice President, Dr. Mahammud Bawumia has gone missing since the economic crisis as his own words are beginning to hunt him and could possibly hinder his presidential ambition.

“Don’t you see how quiet Bawumia is? He’s been used too much and I think he’s beginning to see the possibility that he might be the presidential candidate and a lot of things he says may be used against him so he’s swaying now.

“He’s shooting himself in the foot. Talking about fundamentals and exchange rate and if the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you. Haven’t they exposed him? The cedi is now GHC8.00 to the dollar,” he said to the host.

Dr. Obed Asamoah slammed government for holding a cabinet retreat with only cabinet members.

He questioned why government failed to invite other stakeholders and experts to the meeting to contribute to the new economic measures.

He said this after the host had explained to him that the ruling NPP indicated to the entire world that they had the men.

"What men?” he quizzes.

According to Dr. Asamoah, the same persons who are claiming the country is broke for which reason the E-levy should be passed are the same ones still gathered at the meeting.

“They are now doing a conference at Aburi, why is it only them? Why don’t they have other people come and contribute? Those men and women they have where are they? I haven’t seen them. Where are they? Ken Ofori-Atta says the country is broke; he’s managing it, how come it is broke? And allow Bawumia say all kinds of things,” he stated.

Cabinet held its first quarterly retreat this year between March 17 and March 20. The retreat resulted in some new economic measures which will be communicated within the week by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who at the moment is engaging key economic stakeholders.