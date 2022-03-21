Nsesereso R/C Basic School pupils still sit on bare floor, stones to study

Some future leaders of the country in a farming community of Nsesereso near Dormaa Ahenkro through no fault of theirs cannot study under a convenient and congenial environment.

These leaders of tomorrow, some of who could be Presidents, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Medical Doctors, Teachers, Chiefs, Businessmen and women and opinion leaders in society, are being compelled under the circumstances to sit on the bare floor or on stones to study in this day and age right at the Nsesereso Roman Catholic Primary School at Nsesereso near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono region.

The inconvenience and the health implications posed by this situation on the lives of these innocent pupils of the school call for urgent and swift action to be taken to give the children of the area equal opportunity to enjoy their education and compete favorably with their counterparts elsewhere.

Currently, the classroom block being used by both pupils and teachers is nothing less than a death-trap as the slightest wind-storm would blow the dilapidated structure away.

The Head-teacher of the school Mr. Daniel Nyarko told newsmen that the school block was established in 1944 and is now in a sorry state.

“There is no furniture for both pupils and teachers in some of the classrooms and this poses a serious challenge to smooth academic work”, he stated and added that “A few of the classrooms block have furniture but it is woefully inadequate and this explains why some of the children have to sit on stones or on the floor to learn, a situation I consider very unfortunate.”

He said the teachers of the school are having their fair share of the situation as they simply do not have tables and chairs to marks exercises of the pupils.

According to him, all efforts to get the Dormaa Municipal Assembly to rectify the situation have so far proven unsuccessful while pupils and students of the school continue to wallow in their predicament without any sign of help coming from any quarters.

The school is therefore making a passionate appeal to the Central Government, the Member of Parliament for the Area, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who is also a Cabinet Minister (Minister of Health since 2017 to date), Non-Governmental Organisations, Philanthropists and all concerned individuals to come to their aid.

Nana Brafo Ababio Nansen, the chief of Nsesereso, also added his voice to call on all well-meaning institutions and individuals to help provide the school with new classroom blocks fitted with furniture to facilitate teaching and learning.