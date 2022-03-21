Akatsi South: Three Motorbike robbers' jailed 60 years

A Sogakope Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, has sentenced three armed robbers to 20 years imprisonment each for robbing from its owner a Haojue motorbike.

The convicts are Godsway Sedofia 19; Seraphim Torgbor 18; and Destiny Adzakpo 18.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges of robbery

The court, however, found them guilty after the trial and convicted them to 20 years imprisonment each in hard labour.

According to the Police, efforts were underway to arrest Robert Sedofia, who is connected to the robbery but is now on the run.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Seidu Kodua told the court that on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, convict Godsway Sedofia hired the services of a motorbike rider from the Akatsi central market to Atidzive.

He said on reaching a section of the road, the convict ordered the rider to stop, pointing a pistol at him, and with the assistance of his accomplices, Destiny Adzakpo and Robert Sedofia who had at the time laid an ambush in a nearby bush, robbed the victim of his Haojue motorbike with registration number M-21- VR 3225 and its crash helmet.

He said the victim later informed his friends who are also motorbike riders to look out for his bike.

According to the prosecution, later the victim had a tip-off that Godsway and one Seraphim Torgbor were seen on a motorbike speeding through Glikpome town near Atidzive.

Mr Kodua said the victim and his friends proceeded to the house of Godsway and got him arrested in his room at Glikpome with the victim's crash helmet in his possession.

Chief Inspector Kodua said Godsway admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and mentioned Torgbor, Destiny and Sedofia as his accomplices leading to the arrest of the two at their hideout at Glikpome on December 24, 2021.

He said during interrogation, Destiny said that he and the gang leader Sedofia had parked the said motorbike at the premises of the Keta Municipal Hospital.

He said the Police took Destiny to the said hospital, where the motorbike was retrieved.

The Prosecution said in his cautioned statement, Torgbor said that he only participated in the planning of the act but did not take part in the robbery.

He further said that he only pointed out at the motorbike to be robbed.

GNA