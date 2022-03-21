Contracting breast cancer does not amount to death penalty – BCI Boss allays fears

21.03.2022 LISTEN

The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai has allayed the fears among women that contracting breast cancer does not amount to death.

She said the disease is curable when it is detected at the early stage and therefore advised women to go for regular checkups to facilitate early detection.

Dr Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai said this during a free breast cancer screening and education for the Oguaa branch of Women’s Ministry of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

The exercise which also included Hepatitis B screening was held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, as part of activities to mark the anniversary of the Women’s Ministry.

“Having diagnosed with breast cancer does not end the person’s life, and if it is detected early efforts can be made to cure,” she assured.

Dr Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals noted that “the disease is detectable, preventable and that can only be achieved if regular checkups are made to know one’s status.”

She also advised women to adapt to Breast Self Examination (BSE) for the detection of lumps in the breasts if they cannot frequent the hospitals, for prompt action to be taken.

The leader of the Women’s Ministry, Mrs. Dorothy Abroakwah, said the exercise had helped them to know their breast cancer and Hepatitis B statuses and believed it will help them to live healthy lives.