Tema West Directorate of GES awards prizes to girls

The Ghana Education Service (GES) Tema West Girl Child Unit in collaboration with the ‘SheDreams Africa,’ a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has rewarded winners of the International Day for Women and Girls in Science Writing and Drawing Competition.

The winners were 30 girls from the kindergarten, primary, and Junior High Schools (JHS) within the Tema West Constituency who participated in an open competition and were victorious at various stages.

The Kindergarten girls were awarded SheDreams Africa branded books, crayons, educative toys, play toys, and storybooks; the primary school girls were awarded branded exercise books, pens, storybooks, pens, and pencils; while the JHS girls were given Tshirts, branded exercise books, and pens.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, Ms Theresa Ansaa Anafi, Co-founder of SheDreams Africa, said five schools within Tema West made their presentations virtually.

She said in all, 22 schools submitted their entries to contest in the competition which was on the theme: “Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: Water Unites Us.”

She said: “We’re happy to see girls desiring to participate in science, and technology as well as mathematics careers” adding that “science is broad and can be applied in different sectors of work.”

Ms Fareeda Serwaa Brobbey, National Secretary for Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana (LAPAG) explained it was not only important to send girls to school, but also necessary to allow them to develop an interest in the science and mathematics fields to compete with boys at the same level.

Ms Brobbey advised parents and guardians to allow the girls to pursue their choice of study in education to help brighten up their careers.

Meanwhile, SheDreams Africa has honoured Miss Yacoba Otoo, the Tema West GES Girl Child Unit Coordinator, for her great dedication and support towards girl-child education.

Ms Otoo expressed her excitement to be cited by the NGO saying, “I feel blessed to be honoured by SheDreams Africa.”

She thanked all those that made it possible for her to reach this height on the leadership ladder.

“I want to use this platform to say ‘ayekoo’ (congratulations) to all who aided me and also to God Almighty for bringing me this far,” she added.

The NGO mentors and empowers young people and children, especially girls to reach the highest peak of education.