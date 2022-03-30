ModernGhana logo
Veteran comedian to embark on campaign against teenage pregnancy

A veteran Ghanaian comedian Mr Paul Anyan also known in the Ghanaian comedian scene as Yaa Bode has declared his intention to embark on a nationwide campaign against teenage pregnancy and drug abuse among the youth.

He noted that his team has scheduled Thursday March 31 to kick start the campaign in all the regions in the country.

Explaining the rationale behind the campaign, Yaa Bode expressed worry about the rising teenage pregnancies and drug abuse among youth particularly those in the rural areas.

He reiterated that it is against this background that he and his team have decided to move a step forward to create public awareness to discourage the practice.

According to him, the youth are the future leaders of the country and therefore must be given proper guidance to succeed.

Yaa Bode noted that government though playing its role to curb the menace, the issue should be seen as a collective responsibility for all to play a part to curb it.

The comedian urged the traditional authorities, religious organizations, educational outfits, the media, civil society organizations, non- governmental organizations among others to equally use their platforms to speak against teenage pregnancy and drug abuse.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

