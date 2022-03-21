Dampare assures family of murdered former lecturer of justice

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has assured the family of the late Mr Stephen Langton Mane, a former lecturer of the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, of a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.

A statement from the family of the late lecturer in Wa and sighted by the Ghana News Agency said the interest of the IGP and other top personalities within the Ghana Police Service including the Director-General of Public Affairs and the Deputy Director-General, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had revived their confidence in the justice system.

“The Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of Public Affairs and the Deputy Director-General, CID, have separately called the family and assured of prompt and thorough investigations into the killing.

“The show of interest by the National Police Administration, including the personal attention being accorded the matter by the Inspector General of Police is quite soothing and reassuring. It has revived the family's belief in the country's criminal justice system”, the statement said.

The statement, however, expressed hope that the interest of the top hierarchy of the Police Service would be sustained until the matter came to a logical conclusion.

“The family on its part continues to assure the Police Administration of its readiness to cooperate with and assist the Police in the investigation and prosecution of this gruesome killing”, the statement added.

Mr Mane reportedly died of gunshots at SNNIT, a suburb of Wa on Thursday, March 17, during a disputed land issue between two parties where a stray bullet hit him.

The family of the late lecturer had, on Friday, March 18, called on the IGP and the necessary authorities within the police service to intervene to ensure that the deceased received justice.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Ghana Police Service, signed by DCOP Kwesi Ofori, Director General of Police Public Affairs said the CID of the Police Headquarters had taken over the investigation into the incident.

It assured the family that anyone found culpable of the offence would be dealt with according to the dictates of the law.

