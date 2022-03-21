Farmer allegedly commits suicide in police cells at Duakwa.

Mr Kobena Fii Kwao, a 60-year-old farmer in the early hours of last Thursday, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Agona Duakwa Police cells after he reported himself to the Police for killing his wife, Madam Abena Asabea.

According to Mr Joe Buabeng, a family spokesperson, the deceased reported the case to the Police, after his elderly son Kwame Siripi made a report that his father frequently beat his mother for no apparent reason.

He said the Police told them that the deceased allegedly hanged himself with a rope in a dress he was wearing and the Police personnel on duty were alerted by three cellmates who were in the same cells with him.

Fii Kwao became unconscious and was rushed to Duakwa Salvation Army clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The spokesperson appealed to the Inspector General of Police to have a full-scale investigation into the sudden death of their relative to unravel the mystery behind his demise.

He said the Police at Duakwa were giving different twists to the circumstances that led to the use of rope in the Police cells as the family found it mysterious and strange.

He said the Police suggested to the family to send the body to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy, to which the family have agreed.

All attempts by the GNA to get the version of Agona Nyakrom District Police Commander of which Duakwa station falls under his jurisdiction proved futile.

The mobile phone of the Commander is switched off for many hours at the time the story was being filed.

GNA