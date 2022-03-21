ModernGhana logo
Ken Ofori Atta to update Ghanaians on new economic measures this week after Cabinet retreat

The Ministry of Information has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will provide details of new economic measures after consultations with some stakeholders.

In a statement released by the Ministry dated March 21, 2022 it said the new measures were attained at the just ended Cabinet retreat and will help alleviate the current economic discomfort in the country.

The President, after chairing Cabinet's first retreat in 2022 has approved a number of measures aimed at solving cedi depreciation, expenditure cuts and some relief in the face of fuel hikes.

These measures will be announced by the finance minister who at the moment is engaging key economic stakeholders.

Cabinet embarked on its quarterly retreat between the 17th and 20th of March 2022 at the Peduase Lodge in Aburi.

The meetings reportedly end with some substantive measures put in place to help stabilize the economy.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

