V/R: Police arrest 12 commercial sex workers at Ho allegedly involved in criminal activities

The Police in Ho in the Volta Region has arrested some 12 commercial sex workers at Mirage Pub for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The arrests were made on Saturday, March 19, 2022, following a joint operation by personnel from the Police Intelligence and Operations Units.

The arrests are part of efforts by the Police in the Ho Municipality to clamp down on criminal activities.

From reports gathered, some of these commercial sex workers have been working as precursors to many other criminal activities such as break-ins, robbery, and others.

Intelligence gathered also points to the involvements of some commercial sex workers in recent incidents of murder within the Ho Municipality.

The arrested commercial sex workers who are now being treated as suspects include Flourish Sampson 25, Gifty Blessing 26, Gloria John 25, Blessing Sunday 23, Sonia Asare 24, and Chiamaka Okulen 23.

The others are Tosin Deli Ada 35, Rachael Francis 24, Grace Paul 28, Annabel John 20, Juliet Chiamaka 25, as well Joy Tin 20.

Sources tell Modernghana News that the Police plans to sustain its operation as it aims to bring to book all commercial sex workers involved in criminality.

The 12 suspects are to be screened and those found to be involved in criminality will be processed and arraigned before court.