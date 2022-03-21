GIMPA to run creative arts management course in September 2022

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) will begin short courses in Creative Arts Management come September 2022.

Speaking to Modern Ghana News on March 18, Rector of the institute, Professor Samuel K. Bonsu stated that, the school may include a PhD in Creative Arts in its new programme aimed at empowering the creative arts industry.

According to him, Ghana had all the talent in film, music and the various art industries however, management was a problem. He said the short courses in management will help solve the problem.

He added that the courses would not be mainstreamed with the school's calendar to enable it commence before September 2022 as a short course that would last a day, two or more. He noted that the school in the long run may include a PhD course.

“The courses could start earlier than September because if we are looking at short programs we are looking two days, three days, one week, we don’t have to wait for the academic year and so once we have something ready to roll that fits the industry we will roll it. We are developing one day courses, five day courses and we might even look at PhD,” he said in an interview with this portal.

He indicated that the creative arts industry as an avenue for national development has not been tapped as it is perceived as the platform that preserved the heritage of Ghana.

“The creative arts offered significant opportunity for national development. It is what preserved our heritage. We can use film, performances to tell the history of Ghana, but we can only do that effectively with the support of the creative arts industry so we are taking that as an avenue to develop our country. It’s an avenue for national development we have not tapped and we at GIMPA feel it is the right time to tap it,” he told ModernGhana News.

Professor Bonsu added that GIMPA had already started engaging stakeholders in the creative arts industry to seek their views on the best way forward.

He compared the impact of the creative arts industry in countries like Nigeria, India and America stating that “imagine how much Hollywood generates of pumps into the American economy. Imagine how much money Nollywood pumps into the Nigerian economy. We should be able to do that. We have the expertise here. We have the people who can do that work so I feel we should be tapping all of it.”