Gov’t capitalised on Covid-19 testing at KIA to pursue a profiteering agenda - Edudzi Tameklo

Gordon Edudzi Tameklo

A private legal practitioner and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Gordon Edudzi Tamekloe has lamented how government has taken advantage of Covid-19 to make profits from the testing of travellers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

As part of efforts by the government to stop the importation of the Coronavirus, it has since 2020 made it mandatory for people travelling to and from Ghana to undergo testing at KIA.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Monday, March 21, 2022, Gordon Edudzi Tameklo alleged that government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deliberately selected Frontiers Limited to make money from the pandemic.

“We are now paying 60million dollars free money. It was an avenue for profiteering by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“We had always used officers of Noguchi to do testing, so when an opportunity came for making money, we felt we were going to use Noghuchi but we sidestepped Nohguchi and went for a company that had no experience in testing,” Gordon Edudzi Tameklo bemoaned.

While a compulsory $50 PCR testing is still being enforced at the Kotoka International Airport, former President John Dramani Mahama has called for a review, insisting that it should be abolished.

“From my recent experience with PCR testing and COVID regulations at our airport, I think it is time for Government to review the procedures and protocols. It is an inconvenience, a financial burden, and actually unfair to compel our citizens, who we encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccinations, with some taking the boosters, to pay as much as £90 to a foreign clinic for a PCR test before they are allowed to board flights coming back home.

“Government must stop the US$50 compulsory PCR test for travellers who have been vaccinated. And must also stop the demand for originating PCR tests before the same category of travellers are allowed to board flights to Ghana,” John Dramani Mahama said in a Facebook post.