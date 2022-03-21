Prof. John Gatsi proposes use of price stabilisation fund to bring down cost of fuel

The Dean of the Cape Coast University Business School, Professor John Gatsi has proposed that government makes use of the Price Stabilisation Fund of petroleum pricing to cushion the Ghanaian people and save the ailing economy.

In the midst of the hardships in the country, the increment of fuel prices last week made things worst when a litre of fuel at the local pumps hit GHS10.

While Ghanaians cry over the current economic hardships in the country, Prof. John Gatsi has said it is about time government used funds accrued from the Price Stabilisation Levy to ease pressures on the economy.

“When you look at the formula for Petroleum Pricing, there is a Stabilization Fund or Levy put there. The purpose for that Stabilization Levy is that when we get to the periods of rising prices, then you active the Fund to support prices to be moderate for Ghanaians.

“So this is the time for us to call on the government to activate the fund. The essence of that levy was to put asphalt on the formula so that Ghanaians can benefit from it. So something can be done on the pricing,” the Dean of Cape Coast University Business School told Starr FM on Monday.

According to Prof. John Gatsi, government’s management of the economy and the petroleum sector has not been the best, resulting in the current situation of financial distress.

He urges government to take bold steps to address the challenges.

“Government is looking at all those levies build up into petroleum pricing are sources of revenue. So we are in a period where the government is in need of revenue and the government has actually engaged in management that resulted in financial distress.

“So the government thinks that all those revenues should be available to them to be used in dealing with the difficulties of the economy,” Prof. Gatsi shared.