Wa: CID takes over investigation of shooting incident

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations into the shooting incident which occurred in Wa in the Upper West Region, which led to the death of a lecturer, on March 17, 2022.

“The CID Headquarters has taken over the investigation into circumstances leading to a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Wa, that claimed one life.”

The police in a statement dated March 19, 2022, and signed by the Director-General –Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, assured the bereaved families that a full-scale and thorough investigation will be done into the matter, and culprits will be dealt with.

“The Police Administration wishes to assure the family of a full-scale thorough investigation into the incident. Anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to the law.”

The police further added that patrol has been tightened in the area to prevent any of such happenings.

“The Administration further wishes to state that day and night patrol have been intensified in the area to ward off any criminal-minded elements.”

The shooting incident which took place a few metres away from the Wa SSNIT Flat killing 64-years-old Stephen Mani, a retired lecturer of Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, is said to have occurred following a scuffle over a parcel of family land.

Mr Mani was hit by a stray bullet shot during the scuffle. On arrival at the Wa Municipal Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Four other people were also hit by stray bullets and are in the same hospital. They are said to be in a critical state.

These five are however reported to be in no connection with the alleged family land dispute.

The police also revealed that the IGP has spoken with the deceased family and has assured them of bringing to justice every culprit in the matter while commiserating with them.

—citinewsroom