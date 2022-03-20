Be calm, NSS January allowance will be paid this week – NASPA to personnel

20.03.2022 LISTEN

The National Executive Committee of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) says personnel will receive arrears of allowance for January by Tuesday, March 22.

The leaders of the association have in a statement on Saturday, March 19, 2022, said per consultations with the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS), they can assure personnel of receiving their January allowance by March 22, 2022, as they continue to implore the scheme for swift payments of the other arrears.

The NEC of NASPA stated that personnel should be sure to note that they (NASPA) are, and remain the only body that can represent the personnel in the country.

“It must be noted, NASPA is, and remains the only body that has the mandate to make representation on behalf of National Service Personnel in the country. Upon a series of deliberations with Managements of the National Service Scheme (NSS), we can authoritatively confirm payment of allowance for the month of January will be made on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, while we implore the management of the scheme to facilitate the payments of allowances for the months of February and March in the shortest possible time.”

Acknowledging the difficulties the personnel are going through, the NASPA has asked for calm to prevail among the personnel while talks go on with the managers of the scheme to avert the recurrence and save the personnel from suffering.

“We acknowledge the concerns of NSPs and the difficult times personnel in the country are going through. We urge the NSPs to remain calm while the National Leadership engages the management of the NSS and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to avoid the incurring untold hardship on our members.”

National Service Personnel in the country have over the weeks been lamenting the hardship they are going through as they have not been paid their allowances.

Some personnel have reportedly not received any allowance since October 2021.

They have demanded that an increase be put on the GH¢559 as it is inadequate, but even if their demand will not be granted, the allowance should not be delayed to cushion them in this current economic hardship in the country.

—citinewsroom